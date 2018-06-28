Mercer County Health Department to offer games for children

The Mercer County Health Department of Princeton will hold fair games for children next month.

The games will be held in the front parking lots of the health department on the afternoon of July 18th from 2 to 4 o’clock and will include multiple water games and three water slides.

Children must have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian in order to participate and the department notes the waiver can be picked up at the health department office. Waivers will also be available the day of the games.

