Mercer County Health Department to hold Wellness Challenge

The Mercer County Health Department will hold a Wellness Challenge for individuals who live or work in Mercer County. The six-week program will go from June 6th through July 17th.

Registration will be at the health department in Princeton on June 3rd and 4th from 8 o’clock to 4:30.

Registered Nurse Amanda Snow says registrants will receive an info packet to explain Five for Life. That includes participants each day getting 30 minutes of physical activity, giving up one bad food item, taking one hour for self-care, meeting the daily goal for water intake, and writing down five things for which they are grateful.

Participants will also be given a calendar of events. One in-person activity will be held each of the six weeks. The Mercer County Health Department is in the process of scheduling the activities.

Participants will earn points for doing Five for Life and in-person activities.

There is a registration fee of $50 per person, which will go toward a prize pot. Snow notes that prize money will be divided among participants who complete at least 80% of the entire challenge. There may be some giveaways as well.

Mercer County rec tax funds cover wellness challenge expenses.

Anyone wanting to participate in the wellness challenge but cannot come to the Mercer County Health Department to register in person on June 3rd or 4th should call the health department at 660-748-3630. The deadline to register is the end of the day June 4th.

