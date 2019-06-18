Mercer County Health Department to hold open lab day

The Mercer County Health Department of Princeton will hold an open lab day next month with lower than usual fees for tests.

No appointments are necessary, and no doctors orders are needed to participate in the open lab day at the health department on the morning of July 12th from 8 to 10 o’clock.

A representative from the health department says tests available will include complete blood count (CBC) for $6.50, lipid for $18.50, comprehensive metabolic panel (CMP) for $10, thyroid screening (TSH) for $10.25, hemoglobin A1C for $19, and prostate screening (PSA) for $10.25. There will be a $5.00 office fee.

Participants of Mercer County Health Department’s Open Lab Day July 12th should bring their insurance card.

Contact the health department for more information at 660-748-3630.