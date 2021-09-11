Mercer County Health Department to hold open lab day

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Mercer County Health Department will hold an open lab day next week. No doctor’s order is needed for basic blood work September 17th from 8 to 10 o’clock in the morning. However, an appointment should be made.

Labs to be available include CBC for $6.50, lipid $18.50, CMP $10, TSH $10.25, Hem A1C $19, and PSA for $10.75. There is an office fee of $5. Attendees should bring their insurance cards if they want to bill insurance.

For most tests, it is recommended someone not eat or drink after midnight.

Call the Mercer County Health Department to schedule an appointment for Open Lab Day September 17th at 660-748-3630.

