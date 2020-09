The Mercer County Health Department in Princeton will hold flu shot clinics, by appointment, on September 21st and 28th from 2 to 4 o’clock.

Participants are asked to arrive at their appointment times and stay inside their vehicles. Health department staff will bring shots to participants, so COVID-19 precautions can be maintained. It will also help make wait times shorter.

Contact the Mercer County Health Department to schedule an appointment for September 21st or 28th at 660-748-3630.

