Mercer County Health Department to hold first-dose vaccine clinic on March 22

The Mercer County Health Department will hold first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics the week of March 22nd. Residents in eligible tiers can contact the office to be put on a waiting list at 748-3630.

The health department notes it will continue to receive the vaccine and hold clinics as the demand for shots continues.

The Mercer County Health Department will also be closed on March 17th for the mass vaccination second dose clinic at the Smithfield Education Center of Princeton. That clinic is by appointment only.

