The Mercer County Health Department will hold drive-through flu shot clinics at schools in November.

One will be at the Princeton Elementary School parking lot on November 8th from 4 to 6 o’clock. Another flu shot clinic will be at the North Mercer School parking lot near the ag building on November 15th from 4 to 6 o’clock.

Contact the Mercer County Health Department for more information at 660-748-3630.

