Mercer County Health Department to hold activities for children in July

The Mercer County Health Department will hold several activities for children this month.

A bike rodeo and other summer safety activities will be in the parking lot of the health department in Princeton on July 15th from 2 to 4 p.m. Participants can bring their bikes to ride through a safety course. Bike helmets will be provided for free, as well as bike bells and reflectors. The health department will also provide sun and swim safety with free prizes, games, and life jackets while supplies last.

The Mercer County Health Department will participate in the back-to-school event on the Princeton Square on July 17th from 1:30 to 5:30 in the afternoon. Mercer County residents can receive free school supplies. There will also be free face painting and live music.

COVID-19 vaccines will be provided for free for children at least 12 years old at the Mercer County Health Department for July 27th from 5 to 7 p.m. Schedule an appointment by calling 660-748-3630.

