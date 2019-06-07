Mercer County Health Department seeking donations for “Back to School” carnival

The Mercer County Health Department and Mercer County Ministerial Alliance are seeking donations from businesses, individuals, and community organizations for a back to school carnival.

The donations of money, school supplies, door prizes, or giveaways would help supply Mercer County children with recommended school supplies for next school year. The donations would be used for or given out at the Mercer County Health Living Coalition’s Back to School Carnival at the fairgrounds in Princeton the evening of July 26th from 5 to 7 o’clock.

The event will include bounce houses, face painting, snow cones, hot dogs, live entertainment, and karaoke by Princeton High School football players. There will also be booths set up throughout the Midway, offering games and information.

Donations for the back to school event should be dropped off at the Mercer County Health Department Office in Princeton by July 19th.

Contact the health department for more information at 660-748-3630.