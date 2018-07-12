Mercer County Health Department in Princeton to hold open house

The Mercer County Health Department in Princeton will hold an open house to show off it’s recently remodeled building.

The open house will be held on Monday, July 16th from 11:30 in the morning until 1 o’clock in the afternoon. Administrator Gina Finney says it will include a light lunch, cake, punch, and tours of the new upstairs facility.

Staff will take those attending on the tours to show them around the building and show how the remodeled space flows and functions for the health department. The staff also plans to give an overview of what each person does as well as fliers and information on the services the health department provides.

Finney says there will be door prizes and a raffle for a barbecue grill at the open house and notes attendees do not need to be present to win the prizes, but the health department will only take sign-ups during the open house.

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce will also hold a ribbon cutting Monday at noon.

The health department staff moved to the basement at the beginning of the year as the upstairs was gutted for remodeling. Some walls were knocked out, and the building has a new floor plan, which provides more privacy for patients as well as for the staff. Staff was able to move back upstairs in April, but some final touches were just finalized.

