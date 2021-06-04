Mercer County Health Department conducting school supply drive

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Mercer County Health Department is conducting a school supply drive. The office is seeking donations from businesses and organizations to be provided to students at a back-to-school event.

The health department and Princeton Chamber of Commerce will hold the event on the Princeton Square on July 17th from 1:30 to 5:30.

Donations can be sent to the Mercer County Health Department at 305 West Main Street in Princeton, Missouri 64673.

Questions should be directed to the health department at 660-748-3630.

