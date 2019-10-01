Mercer County Health Department announces speaker for Breast Cancer Luncheon

The speaker has been announced for the Mercer County Health Department’s Breast Cancer Luncheon next week.

Health Department Administrator Gina Finney says area resident and breast cancer survivor Julie Wheeling Cornelison will share her experiences.

The luncheon will be held at the Country Woods Event Center in Princeton on October 9, 2019, from noon to 1 o’clock with Sweet Baby B’s catering the meal. The cost is $12.00 per person, which covers the cost of the meal.

Reservations are still being accepted for the Breast Cancer Lunch through Friday, October 4th. Interested individuals may reserve a place at the luncheon by calling the Mercer County Health Department at 660-748-3630.eo

