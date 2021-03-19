Mercer County Health Department administers over 1000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine at vaccination event

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Mercer County Health Department reports more than 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines were administered during a mass vaccination second dose clinic at the Smithfield Education Center of Princeton on March 17th.

The clinic was held in conjunction with the Region H Implementation Team and State Emergency Management Agency and was made possible by the community, regional, and state organizations.

The Mercer County Health Department expressed appreciation to the groups who helped with the mass vaccination clinics in February and March 17th. Staff at the department also expressed appreciation to the community for showing interest in being vaccinated.

The health department will continue to order vaccine and distribute doses at clinics by appointment only. Residents who wish to be added to the Mercer County Health Department’s list should call 660-748-3630.

