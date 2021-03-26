Mercer County Health Department administers almost 3,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Mercer County Health Department reports it has been part of administering 2,672 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since the first week of February. Those doses of the vaccine included more for Smithfield employees on March 25th.

Phase 2 will open Monday and includes library staff, higher education, and the homeless. Phase 3 will open vaccines to all Missouri residents on April 9th.

The Mercer County Health Department will continue to offer vaccines to residents. Anyone who wants to receive a shot should contact the office to be placed on a list at 748-3630. As shipments are received, staff will call to schedule appointments.

The health department reports 167 confirmed COVID-19 cases for Mercer County and 174 probable cases. One case is active. Nine COVID-19-related deaths have been reported. The Mercer County Health Department notes the numbers are based on cases worked at the office.

Related