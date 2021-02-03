Mercer County Health Department administers 200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Mercer County Health Department held its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic on February 2nd. It was previously reported the office received 200 doses of Moderna and would be closed for February 2nd and 4th’s clinics.

Individuals on the health department’s waiting list were called earlier this week and were at least offered a regional option.

The health department continues to give Tier 1A and 1B options. Someone in one of those categories can call the Mercer County Health Department to be put on a waiting list at 748-3630.

Staff will continue to order vaccine and schedule clinics as they become available. The health department’s goal is to give as many vaccines as quickly as possible.

