Mercer County Hazard Mitigation Plan available for review

The Mercer County Hazard Mitigation Plan draft is available for public review and commentary from January 26, 2024, through February 26, 2024. Copies of the plan can be found at the following locations:

City Hall, Princeton, Missouri

City Hall, Mercer, Missouri

On the GHRPC website

Public feedback is encouraged regarding this draft. Comments or suggestions can be sent to [email protected] or called in at 660-359-5636 ext. 25. All public feedback will be documented and considered for incorporation into the final plan.

This document serves as an update to the previous version completed in 2019, aiming to minimize the impact on life and property in the event of hazardous situations.

The development of this plan was a collaborative effort among officials from Mercer County, the cities of Princeton and Mercer, and the Princeton R-V and North Mercer R-III School Districts. Following approval by the involved parties and the public, the plan will be forwarded to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) for review and commentary, and then to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for final assessment.

By aligning with SEMA’s Missouri State Hazard Mitigation Plan, the Mercer County Hazard Mitigation Plan enhances coordination among local, state, and federal agencies during disasters. Completion of this plan qualifies Mercer County and its jurisdictions for federal funding to support specific mitigation projects aimed at reducing or eliminating disaster vulnerabilities within the county.

