Mercer County graduates awarded $104,900 in scholarships by Gene Kauffman Foundation.

The Gene Kauffman Scholarship Foundation, Inc. has announced the newest beneficiaries of its program, which aims to provide financial assistance to promising female students from Mercer County. For the Fall 2023 semester, 23 female graduates from North Mercer High School and Princeton High School have been awarded scholarships, totaling a combined amount of $104,900.82.

Each scholarship awardee provided a signed statement certifying that they adhere to the unique criteria set for the program, the most distinct of which is being a non-smoker.

Here’s a breakdown of the scholarship recipients attending various Missouri-based institutions:

Central Methodist University: Brea Shipley

Missouri State University: Jazmine Main

North Central Missouri College—Trenton: Makenzie Dunkin Kylie Gannon Kaydee Hill Rebecca Kile Lauren Krohn Summer Martin Rainey Michael Tori Meinecke Gillian Sapp

Northwest Missouri State University—Maryville: Jillian Finney Makayla Meyer Jaden Purdun Kasen Purdun Aubrey Wilson

Truman State University: Morgan Eastin Cortney Goodman

University of Central Missouri—Warrensburg: Sara Spencer

University of Missouri—Columbia: Lindsey Batson Kaydee Cunningham Megan Spencer

William Jewell: Cheyenne Dinsmore



Established through the trust fund of the late Edward E. “Gene” Kauffman of Princeton, Mercer County, the foundation sets forth criteria for scholarship recipients. They must be unmarried, non-smoking female graduates from Mercer County high schools, demonstrate financial need, enroll for a minimum of 12 credit hours in an accredited Missouri college or university, and maintain a specified grade point average.

Furthermore, each potential scholarship recipient must successfully file the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) by April 1, 2023, to be considered eligible for both the Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 semesters.

For students eyeing the Spring 2024 scholarships, applications will be available starting Nov. 1, 2023. Interested parties can collect these applications from the Princeton R-V Principal’s office or the North Mercer R-III Principal’s office. The scholarship application will also be hosted on both school websites.

