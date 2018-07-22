Mercer County Fire Protection District responds to fire in hay field

The Mercer County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a hay field on fire on Saturday.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered several hay bales, a pickup and a large portion of the hay field on fire. Strong winds made it difficult for firefighters to control and contain the fire.

Crews enlisted the help of a tractor and rake to move the windrows away from the fire. After the fire was contained firefighters burned around the bales to help prevent flare-ups.

The address and owner of the property were not disclosed.