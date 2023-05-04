Mercer County Fire Protection District responds to grass fire in Harrison County

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Mercer County Fire Protection District responded to a grass fire in Harrison County on May 2nd.

The fire department reports it was dispatched to Route CC near Fairmont Road, but crews could not locate the fire there.

The fire was confirmed to be off Route CC and Klondike Road in Harrison County. Since Mercer County Fire was already in the area and the closest unit, it was asked to respond.

Mercer County Fire reports firefighters found a grass fire about 20 acres in size being pushed by strong winds.

Fire departments from Bethany and Cainsville also responded.

