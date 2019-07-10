The Mercer County Fair will be held in Princeton next week.

Activities for the fair will start with 4-H conference and open class exhibit judging the evening of July 16th from 5 to 6 o’clock. Fair royalty will be introduced at 6 o’clock.

July 17th will include a rabbit show at 9 o’clock in the morning, poultry show at 11 o’clock, children’s water games and a bike rodeo sponsored by the Mercer County Health Department at the health department from 2 to 4 o’clock, a baby show at 6:30, and a pet show to follow.

A hog show will be held on the morning of July 18th at 10 o’clock. Then the Mini, Junior, and Senior Super Farmer will be that evening at 6:30.

July 19th, there will be a sheep show at 10 o’clock in the morning with goat show to follow, corn hole contest at 6 o’clock that evening, and free live musical entertainment by 1980s tribute band Fast Times at 8 o’clock.

The final day of the Mercer County Fair in Princeton, July 20th, will include a community breakfast at the upper fairgrounds at 7:30, beef show at 10 o’clock, ice cream social sponsored by Mercer County 4-H at 5 o’clock that evening, and the Youth Premium Livestock Auction and Northwest Missouri Tractor Pullers Association Tractor Pull classes both at 6 o’clock.

More information about the Mercer County Fair before it starts can be obtained by calling 816-835-8989. Information during the fair can be obtained by calling 660-748-4455.