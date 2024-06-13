Mercer County Fair returns to Princeton July 17-21

Share To Your Social Network

The Mercer County Fair is set to take place in Princeton from July 17 through July 21, featuring a range of activities for all ages.

Wednesday Activities The fair kicks off on Wednesday evening with the 4-H conference and open class exhibit judging from 5 to 6 p.m. The fair royalty event will follow at 6 p.m., with a pet show scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The health department will host a bike rodeo and a 5K at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Schedule Thursday’s events include a hog show at 10 a.m., a rabbit show at 2 p.m., and a poultry show immediately after. A tractor pull is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Friday Events On Friday, the fair will host a sheep show at 10 a.m., followed by a goat show. From 4 to 5 p.m., there will be a water balloon war and various games at the lower fairgrounds. The band Members Only will provide free live music from 7 to 11 p.m.

Saturday Highlights Saturday’s events start with a beef cattle show at 10 a.m. Bingo will take place from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by an ice cream social at 3 p.m. The 4-H and FFA Livestock Auction is set for 4 p.m. The evening will feature a Mini, Junior, and Senior Super Farmer Contest at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday Event The fair concludes on Sunday with the Green Hills 4-H Horse Show at 10 a.m.

For more information on the Mercer County Fair, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Related