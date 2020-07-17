Mercer County Fair officials announce winners of Sheep and Goat Show

Results have been announced from the Sheep and Goat Show at the Mercer County Fair of Princeton.

For the sheep, the grand champion ram was shown by Wyatt Vogel of Lineville, Iowa. The reserve champion was shown by Ayra Meeker of Laredo.

The grand champion ewe belonged to Hayley Whittington of Lucerne, and the reserve champion was shown by Kati Stafford of Humphreys.

Brylee Williams of Princeton had the grand champion market lamb, and Kati Stafford had the reserve champion.

Senior Showmanship went to Kristin Herndon of Hopkins, Easter Memorial Showmanship went to Cooper Boxley of Princeton, and Junior Showmanship went to Lauren Herndon of Hopkins.

For the goats at the Mercer County Fair, Lucas Payne of Unionville showed the grand champion dairy goat. Taylor Morriss of Seymour, Iowa had the reserve champion dairy goat.

The grand champion buck belonged to Trinity Alexander of Unionville, and Brenna Whitlow of Queen City showed the reserve champion.

Gabriel Derks of King City had the grand champion doe, and Samuel Derks of King City had the reserve champion.

The grand champion market wether was shown by Brenna Whitlow, and the reserve champion market wether belonged to Matthew Blanchard of Lucerne.

Samuel Derks received Senior Showmanship, and Brenna Whitlow received Junior Showmanship.

