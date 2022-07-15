Mercer County Fair officials announce results from Sheep Show and Goat Show

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Results have been released from the Sheep and Goat shows at the Mercer County Fair on July 15th.

In the Sheep Show, Jordann Doty of Maryville showed the grand champion ram, the grand champion ewe, and the reserve champion market lamb. Doty also received junior showmanship. Ayra Meeker of Laredo had the reserve champion ram. Wyatt Vogel of Lineville, Iowa had the reserve champion ewe. The grand champion market lamb was shown by Samantha Blanchard of Lucerne. Evan Boxley of Princeton received senior showmanship and was named Easter Memorial Showman. In county performance, Lane Hamilton of Princeton placed first, Evan Boxley placed second, and Cooper Boxley of Princeton placed third.

In the Mercer County Fair Goat Show, Tanner Tipton of Milan showed the grand champion dairy buck and the reserve champion dairy doe. Tipton also received senior dairy showmanship. The grand champion dairy doe was shown by Calvin Ruiz of Unionville. Taylor Morriss of Seymour, Iowa showed the grand champion dairy wether. Lucas Payne of Unionville had the reserve champion dairy wether and received junior dairy showmanship. Brenna Whitlow of Queen City had the grand champion meat doe and the reserve champion market wether. Whitlow also received senior showmanship. Matthew Blanchard of Lucerne had the reserve champion meat doe. Brody Swindler of Norborne showed the grand champion market wether and received junior showmanship. Katie Pfaltzgraff of Cainsville was named Easter Memorial Showman.