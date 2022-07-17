Mercer County Fair Beef Show results announced

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Results have been released from the Mercer County Fair Beef Show.

The champion 4-H bucket calf was shown by Abigail Clark.

Mackenzie Epperson showed the grand champion bull. Justin Dixon showed the reserve champion bull.

Allena Allen had the grand champion female and received senior showmanship. Scout VanGenderen showed the reserve champion female and grand champion market animal. The reserve champion market animal was shown by Claire Woodard.

Katelyn Cowin received Easter Memorial showmanship. Junior showmanship went to Nora Kate McGaugh.

In county performance, Sari Rogers placed first, Lanie Rogers placed second, and Kali Rogers was third.