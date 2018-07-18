Mercer County Fair announces rabbit and poultry show winners

The results have been released for the Mercer County Fair’s Rabbit and Poultry shows.

Lacey Power with the Mercer County Fair reports that for the Rabbit Show, Sadie Butterfield of Bethany received Best in Show 4 Class, 6 Class, and Overall as well as Reserve Best in Show Overall.

Mylee Francis of Princeton received Reserve Best in Show 4 Class as well as Junior Showmanship. Hannah Bruse of Princeton received Reserve Best in Show 6 Class and Senior Showmanship.

Power reports that for the Poultry Show, Kayden Brook of Bethany received Best in Show Large Fowl and Reserve Best in Show Duck. Gerrett McCrary of Bethany received Best in Show Goose and Turkey as well as Reserve Best in Show Large Fowl and Overall.

Hannah Bruse of Princeton received Best in Show Bantams and Duck with Sierra Bruse of Princeton receiving Reserve Best in Show Bantams and Overall as well as Senior Showmanship.

Lance Jacobs of Bethany received Junior Showmanship.

