Mercer County Fair announces activities to begin July 15, 2020

Various activities will be held at the Mercer County Fair at the fairgrounds in Princeton July 15th through 18th.

Fair exhibits and the royalty coronation are scheduled for July 15th.

A swine show and a rabbit and poultry show will be July 16th.

July 17th will include a sheep and goat show and performance by Vigil Annie.

A dairy and beef show is July 18th. A youth ATV safety course with the Mercer County Health Department and a youth auction are also planned that day.

Carry-out food will be served July 16th through 18th.

Preregistration and more information is available on the Mercer County Fair Facebook page.

