The Mercer County Clerk’s Office reports the Mercer County Commission appointed an interim First District Commissioner on April 18th.

Cheston Easter of rural Princeton will serve in the position until the governor appoints someone. Easter takes the place of Thomas Shane Grooms, who died on April 4th.

Mercer County Clerk Judy Hamilton previously reported the person appointed by the governor as First District Commissioner will serve until the end of the term in December 2024.