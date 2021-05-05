Mercer County bridge deck replacement project to begin on May 17

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Branch of Weldon Fork Creek Bridge on Mercer County Route BB will close soon for a bridge deck replacement project.

The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. to replace the bridge’s deck. Crews plan to close the bridge to all traffic on Monday, May 17, at approximately 8 a.m. The closure is expected to continue through June 16. Motorists will need to use an alternate route during the closure.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

