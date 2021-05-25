Mercer County bridge deck replacement project set to begin

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Branch of Weldon Fork Creek Bridge on Mercer County Route BB will close soon for a bridge deck replacement project.

The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. to replace the bridge’s deck. This bridge, located northwest of Mercer, is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Crews plan to close the bridge to all traffic on Tuesday, June 1, at approximately 8 a.m. The closure is expected to continue through July 1. Motorists will need to use an alternate route during the closure.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

Related