Mercer County bridge deck replacement project postponed

The Branch of Weldon Fork Creek Bridge on Mercer County Route BB was to close Monday, May 17, for a bridge deck replacement project.

Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., the contractor working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, has postponed closing the bridge until Tuesday, June 1. This bridge, located northwest of Mercer, is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

The closure is expected to continue through July 1, 2021. Motorists will need to use an alternate route during the closure.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

