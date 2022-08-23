Mercer County Area Development Corporation receives $25,000 gift

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Mercer County Area Development Corporation last week received a $25,000 gift from the First Interstate Bank and First Interstate BancSystem Foundation as part of their inaugural Belief in Local grant program.

The funds will be used to improve the community’s wealth through economic development. Specifically, the development corporation reports the donation will help fund playground equipment at the new baseball annex in Princeton. The Rotary Club will install the equipment. The anticipated completion is in 2023.

Forty nonprofit organizations across the First Interstate Bank service area will receive a $25,000 gift in support of their mission. The Mercer County Area Development Corporation was nominated by First Interstate employees and selected from a pool of more than 400 nominees.