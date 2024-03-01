Mercer County announces candidates for August primary election

Share To Your Social Network

The Mercer County Clerk’s Office has announced the candidates who have filed for the August 6 primary election.

For the First District Commissioner, the candidates include Denny Power and Lance Stiles. For the Second District Commissioner, Michael Ralston and Jerod VanGenderen have filed. Incumbent Dana Widner has filed for Assessor, and incumbent Susan Moore for Collector-Treasurer. Randal Francis is running for Sheriff, with incumbent Doug Priest seeking re-election as Coroner.

All the candidates have filed as Republicans.

The candidate filing period for the August 6 primary election will continue until March 26 at 5 p.m.

