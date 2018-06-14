Mercer and Grundy Counties assigned new graduates of Missouri Highway Patrol Academy

Colonel Sandra K. Karsten, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 26 troopers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on June 29, 2018. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. in the Academy gymnasium. The public is invited. The 105th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on January 2, 2018, to begin the 25-week training course to become a trooper. The new troopers report for duty in their assigned troops on July 16, 2018.

Governor Michael L. Parson will be a special guest speaker at the graduation ceremony, and Colonel Sandra K. Karsten will also address the class. Brigadier General Gregory Mason, assistant adjutant general, Missouri Army National Guard, will provide the keynote address during the graduation ceremony. The Honorable Mary Rhodes Russell, Supreme Court of Missouri, will administer the Oath of Office to the new troopers. Dean Roger K. McMillian, vice president of College Affairs for Mineral Area College, will confer an associate of applied science degree to 11 of the new troopers. Troop F Color Guard will present and retire the colors. Sgt. John H. Lueckenhoff, Troop D, will sing the national anthem. Pastor Gary Dedmon, Diggins Baptist Church, Seymour, MO, will provide the invocation and benediction.

Four class awards will be presented. The recruits accumulated points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 25 weeks at the Academy. The person with the highest number of points in each category earned the respective award. Award categories include physical fitness, firearms, academics, and the Superintendent’s Award, which is presented to the person with the most points overall.

The names, hometowns, and first assignments of members of the 105th Recruit Class are listed below:

Name/Hometown/First Assignment

Troop A

Brandon S. Gunby, Rolla, MO, Troop A, Zone 1, Platte County

Michael J. Owens, Louisburg, MO, Troop A, Zone 10, Saline County

Justin L. Dedmon, Hartville, MO, Troop A, Zone 15, Henry County

Joshua H. Thompson, Cameron, MO, Troop A, Zone 5 Ray/Carroll Counties

Troop C

Zachary T. Micks, O’Fallon, MO, Troop C, Zone 1, N. St. Louis County

George Vargas, Brooklyn, NY, Troop C, Zone 1, N. St. Louis County

David M. Dooley III, Park Hills, MO, Troop C, Zone 14, St. Francois/Washington Counties

Zackery S. Preston, Osage Beach, MO, Troop C, Zone 14, St. Francois/Washington Counties

Quentin H. Hooks, Wentzville, MO, Troop C, Zone 2, N. St. Louis County

Stephen G. Hassell, Hillsboro, MO, Troop C, Zone 20, Ste. Genevieve/Perry Counties

Jordan R. Brown, Madelia, MN, Troop C, Zone 3, S. St. Louis/Jefferson Counties

Cody A. Groves, Gideon, MO, Troop C, Zone 3, S. St. Louis/Jefferson Counties

Nicholas W. Stevens, Pawnee, IL, Troop C, Zone 4, S. St. Louis/Jefferson Counties

Troop E

Justin C. Johnson, Doniphan, MO, Troop E, Zone 7, Scott/Mississippi/New Madrid Counties

Jared R. Chronister, Cabool, MO, Troop E, Zone 8, Pemiscot/New Madrid Counties

Tyler R. Sappington, Pilot Knob, MO, Troop E, Zone 9, Pemiscot/New Madrid Counties

Troop F

Jacob C. McKinney, Tebbets, MO, Troop F, Zone 15, Callaway County

Kalen Linneman, Huntsville, MO, Troop F, Zone 7, Cooper/Howard Counties

Phillipp J. Vroegop, Waynesville, MO, Troop F, Zone 9, Montgomery County

Troop G

Sean D. Goostree, Rocky Comfort, MO, Troop F, Zone 10, N. Howell/Shannon Counties

Justice C. Simpson, Galena, MO, Troop F, Zone 2, Texas County

Troop H

Caleb J. Blue, Monett, MO, Troop H, Zone 1, Atchison/Holt Counties

Vince P. Wiley, Gallatin, MO, Troop H, Zone 1, Atchison/Holt Counties

Christopher S. Riley, Warsaw, MO, Troop H, Zone 4, Mercer/Grundy/Livingston Counties

Cedric D. O’Hara, Pierce City, MO, Troop H, Zone 9, Mercer/Grundy/Livingston Counties

Troop I

Eric A. Goans, Lebanon, MO, Troop I, Zone 4, Pulaski County

Like this: Like Loading...