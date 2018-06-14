Mercer and Grundy Counties assigned new graduates of Missouri Highway Patrol Academy

Colonel Sandra K. Karsten, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 26 troopers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on June 29, 2018. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. in the Academy gymnasium. The public is invited. The 105th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on January 2, 2018, to begin the 25-week training course to become a trooper. The new troopers report for duty in their assigned troops on July 16, 2018.
Governor Michael L. Parson will be a special guest speaker at the graduation ceremony, and Colonel Sandra K. Karsten will also address the class. Brigadier General Gregory Mason, assistant adjutant general, Missouri Army National Guard, will provide the keynote address during the graduation ceremony. The Honorable Mary Rhodes Russell, Supreme Court of Missouri, will administer the Oath of Office to the new troopers. Dean Roger K. McMillian, vice president of College Affairs for Mineral Area College, will confer an associate of applied science degree to 11 of the new troopers. Troop F Color Guard will present and retire the colors. Sgt. John H. Lueckenhoff, Troop D, will sing the national anthem. Pastor Gary Dedmon, Diggins Baptist Church, Seymour, MO, will provide the invocation and benediction.
Four class awards will be presented. The recruits accumulated points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 25 weeks at the Academy. The person with the highest number of points in each category earned the respective award. Award categories include physical fitness, firearms, academics, and the Superintendent’s Award, which is presented to the person with the most points overall.
The names, hometowns, and first assignments of members of the 105th Recruit Class are listed below:
Name/Hometown/First Assignment
Troop A
Brandon S. Gunby, Rolla, MO, Troop A, Zone 1, Platte County
Michael J. Owens, Louisburg, MO, Troop A, Zone 10, Saline County
Justin L. Dedmon, Hartville, MO, Troop A, Zone 15, Henry County
Joshua H. Thompson, Cameron, MO, Troop A, Zone 5 Ray/Carroll Counties
Troop C
Zachary T. Micks, O’Fallon, MO, Troop C, Zone 1, N. St. Louis County
George Vargas, Brooklyn, NY, Troop C, Zone 1, N. St. Louis County
David M. Dooley III, Park Hills, MO, Troop C, Zone 14, St. Francois/Washington Counties
Zackery S. Preston, Osage Beach, MO, Troop C, Zone 14, St. Francois/Washington Counties
Quentin H. Hooks, Wentzville, MO, Troop C, Zone 2, N. St. Louis County
Stephen G. Hassell, Hillsboro, MO, Troop C, Zone 20, Ste. Genevieve/Perry Counties
Jordan R. Brown, Madelia, MN, Troop C, Zone 3, S. St. Louis/Jefferson Counties
Cody A. Groves, Gideon, MO, Troop C, Zone 3, S. St. Louis/Jefferson Counties
Nicholas W. Stevens, Pawnee, IL, Troop C, Zone 4, S. St. Louis/Jefferson Counties
Troop E
Justin C. Johnson, Doniphan, MO, Troop E, Zone 7, Scott/Mississippi/New Madrid Counties
Jared R. Chronister, Cabool, MO, Troop E, Zone 8, Pemiscot/New Madrid Counties
Tyler R. Sappington, Pilot Knob, MO, Troop E, Zone 9, Pemiscot/New Madrid Counties
Troop F
Jacob C. McKinney, Tebbets, MO, Troop F, Zone 15, Callaway County
Kalen Linneman, Huntsville, MO, Troop F, Zone 7, Cooper/Howard Counties
Phillipp J. Vroegop, Waynesville, MO, Troop F, Zone 9, Montgomery County
Troop G
Sean D. Goostree, Rocky Comfort, MO, Troop F, Zone 10, N. Howell/Shannon Counties
Justice C. Simpson, Galena, MO, Troop F, Zone 2, Texas County
Troop H
Caleb J. Blue, Monett, MO, Troop H, Zone 1, Atchison/Holt Counties
Vince P. Wiley, Gallatin, MO, Troop H, Zone 1, Atchison/Holt Counties
Christopher S. Riley, Warsaw, MO, Troop H, Zone 4, Mercer/Grundy/Livingston Counties
Cedric D. O’Hara, Pierce City, MO, Troop H, Zone 9, Mercer/Grundy/Livingston Counties
Troop I
Eric A. Goans, Lebanon, MO, Troop I, Zone 4, Pulaski County