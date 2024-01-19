Men from Independence and KC sentenced to prison for meth conspiracy

Share To Your Social Network

An Independence, Mo., man and a Kansas City, Mo., man were sentenced in federal court for their roles role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Eric M. Stilley, 42, of Independence, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to 19 years and two months in federal prison without parole. Co-defendant Devin E. Lawson, also known as “Hambone,” 30, of Kansas City, Mo., was sentenced to nine years and seven months in federal prison without parole.

On Sept 7, 2023, Stilley pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and two counts of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. On Sept. 14, 2023, Lawson pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Stilley and Lawson each admitted that he participated in the conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Jackson County, Mo., from Aug. 15, 2021, to Aug. 2, 2022.

Stilley was present at a co-defendant’s residence when law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on June 29, 2022. Stilley had approximately two ounces of methamphetamine at the time. Stilley was driving a motorized scooter with no license plate when he was stopped by Independence police officers on Aug. 2, 2022. Stilley, who was arrested on outstanding warrants, was in possession of approximately 77 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 6.6 grams of fentanyl.

Independence police officers executed a search warrant at Lawson’s residence on Feb. 10, 2022. Officers seized approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a stolen firearm, firearm accessories, and ammunition.

According to court documents, Stilley was responsible for distributing more than 90 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Stilley and Lawson are the first defendants to be sentenced in this case. Three co-defendants have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Gibson. It was investigated by the Independence, Mo., Police Department.

