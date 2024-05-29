Memorial Day weekend sees seven traffic deaths in Missouri

Share To Your Social Network

Seven individuals died in traffic crashes over the 2024 Memorial Day weekend. The counting period for the holiday was from 6 p.m. on Friday, May 24, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 27, 2024.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following statistics for the holiday weekend:

Traffic Statistics

Crashes: 275

Injuries: 161

Fatalities: 7

DWI arrests: 128

Boating Statistics

Crashes: 7

Injuries: 7

Fatalities: 0

Drownings: 0

BWI arrests: 6

Comparison to 2023 Memorial Day Weekend

During the 2023 Memorial Day holiday weekend, the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated 287 traffic crashes, resulting in 117 injuries and 12 of the 13 fatalities. Additionally, there were 10 boating crashes, no fatalities, and two injuries. Troopers made 137 DWI arrests and eight BWI arrests. No drownings were reported.

Details of Fatal Traffic Crashes

Troopers investigated all seven of the traffic crash fatalities. Fatalities occurred in the following areas:

Troop C, Weldon Spring: 3 fatalities

Troop A, Lee’s Summit: 1 fatality

Troop B, Macon: 1 fatality

Troop E, Poplar Bluff: 1 fatality

Troop I, Rolla: 1 fatality

Friday, May 24, 2024

Rosa L. Rodriguez, 55, of Amarillo, Texas, died when another driver lost control of his vehicle, leading to a collision on Interstate 270 westbound in St. Louis County. Rodriguez was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from her vehicle, which caught fire. A passenger in her vehicle and the other driver sustained serious injuries.

Saturday, May 25, 2024

No fatalities occurred.

Sunday, May 26, 2024

Crystal P. Hooper, 37, of Monroe City, MO, died after her vehicle overturned on U.S. Highway 61 in Marion County. Hooper was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. A passenger sustained serious injuries.

Patrick L. Shelton, 37, of Benton, MO, died after being ejected from a golf cart and struck by another golf cart in Bollinger County. Neither driver of the golf carts was injured.

Monday, May 27, 2024

Dwayne C. Washington, 44, of St. Louis, MO, died after his vehicle struck a guardrail on Interstate 270 eastbound in St. Louis County.

Danny Luebbers, 18, of Salem, MO, died after a vehicle he was a passenger in experienced mechanical failure and struck a tree in Dent County. Luebbers was wearing a seat belt.

William F. Gorman, 89, of Independence, MO, died when his motortricycle was struck while crossing U.S. Highway 65 in Benton County. Gorman was wearing a helmet.

Ronald W. Moore III, 38, of Catawissa, MO, died after his motorcycle struck a guardrail on Interstate 55 in St. Louis County. He was wearing a helmet.

The statistics may change if late reports of deaths, crashes, or incidents occur, or if a fatality is determined to be caused by a medical condition.

