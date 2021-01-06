Members of Congress in Missouri respond to pro-Trump rioters invading Capitol

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

As a joint session of Congress began the process of approving the electoral college results of the 2020 presidential election, pro-Trump rioters pushed past U.S. Capitol Police and entered the House chambers and Senate offices. Vice-president Mike Pence and members of Congress evacuated to “safe quarters” inside the office buildings. Then they began tweeting their responses. Missourinet got the following messages and tweets from the delegation.

Sen. Roy Blunt was one of the first to denounce the mob’s actions: “The events unfolding at the Capitol are shameful. There is no justification for violence and destruction. It has to stop now. This is not who we are as a nation. Thank you to the Capitol Police who are keeping us safe.”

Senator Josh Hawley, who had been leading an electoral college protest effort inside the Senate Chamber, sent this statement after the police reinforcements had arrived: “Thank you to the brave law enforcement officials who have put their lives on the line. The violence must end, those who attacked police and broke the law must be prosecuted, and Congress must get back to work and finish its job.”

Veteran Democrat Rep. Emanual Cleaver of Kansas City spoke with TV partner KMBC. Mike Mahoney shared: KC Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, in KMBC interview, says protesters are “all over the Capitol complex” Cleaver is locked down in his House office, not inside the Capitol. Says this is making the US look like a 2-bit country in the world’s eyes

Rep. Cori Bush, newly sworn-in Democrat from St. Louis tweeted: “I’m in the Capitol. I’m safe, and my team and I are sheltering in place. The President of the United States has incited a riot that has now stormed the Capitol. There are rioters roaming the halls of the Capitol. I saw them with my own eyes. Our country deserves better.

She later announced: “I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences. They have broken their sacred Oath of Office. I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion.”

Rep. Ann Wagner, R-MO2, tweeted: “The violent riots we are seeing right now are despicable and have no place in our nation. The President needs to take decisive action immediately to stop this seditious behavior.”

Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer tweeted: “Peaceful protesting is acceptable. Violence, lawlessness, and attacks on law enforcement are absolutely not.”

Rep. Sam Graves of northwest Missouri: “Peaceful protests are protected by the Constitution, but this is not how we settle disputes in America. The violence and lawlessness happening at the United States Capitol right now is completely unacceptable and un-American. This is not what democracy looks like.”

Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-MO4, tweeted: “The violent rioting on Capitol Hill is appalling and must stop! These so-called protesters have exhibited behavior one would expect to witness during a third world coup. This disgusting behavior is not representative of what we stand for as a country. This is thuggery and violators must be punished to the fullest extent allowed under federal law. We cannot heal our divides as a nation if this lawlessness persists.”

Rep. Jason Smith, R- MO8, tweeted: “I condemn this violence and give my complete support to the brave Capitol Police officers working to restore order. Pray for America. It was Oscar Wilde who said ‘When Liberty comes with hands dabbled in blood, it is hard to shake hands with her. The current acts of violence can never be accepted under any circumstances no matter your political affiliation.”

Rep. Billy Long, R-MO7, issued this press release: “What happened at the Capitol Building is disgraceful and completely unacceptable and I condemn the actions of those involved,” said Rep. Long. “I commend the brave men and women of the United States Capitol Police, the Washington Metropolitan Police, and the officers of the various federal agencies that assisted in restoring order in the Capitol and keeping Members of Congress and their staff safe. I was at the Capitol only briefly this morning, long before any of this started, and did not witness anything unfold in person. My staff and I are safe, and I am urging people to leave the Capitol complex calmly and peacefully and to comply with the Mayor’s 6:00 pm curfew.”

Luetkemeyer, Graves, Hartzler, and Long have all planned to protest the election of Joe Biden today, saying they believe there was voting fraud in key states that Biden won.

