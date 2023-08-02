Member of drug ring in Missouri sentenced to 18 years in prison

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White on Tuesday sentenced a member of a St. Louis drug conspiracy that killed two rivals to 18 years in prison.

Michael “Beezy” Johnson, 30, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in May to one count of conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. He admitted discharging a firearm in furtherance of the drug conspiracy and admitted that Kevin Davis Jr., 24, was shot on June 30, 2017, in the 1900 block of Belt Avenue in St. Louis.

A witness told investigators that Johnson fired 25 shots at Davis Jr. after chasing him down the street. One of the leaders of the drug conspiracy, Maurice Herbert Lee II, had placed a bounty of between $5,000 and $15,000 on any rival gang members or drug dealers. Earlier on the day of the murder, another member of the conspiracy, Delvin Bost, called Lee to confirm that a bounty for Davis was still being offered. Bost later claimed credit, received $10,000 from Lee, and then paid Johnson, plea agreements by Lee and Bost say.

Lee pleaded guilty on May 2 to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and two counts of conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. He admitted being responsible for between 4 and 12 kilograms of fentanyl and between 500 grams and 1.5 kilos of methamphetamine. He also admitted that another fatal shooting occurred in furtherance of the drug conspiracy, that of Alexander Noodel on May 8, 2017.

“If ever there was an example of how drug trafficking and violence go hand in hand, this is it,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael A. Davis, head of the Drug Enforcement Administration division that leads DEA investigations in Missouri and Kansas, as well as southern Illinois. “Not surprising that individuals who are willing to sell illicit drugs that could kill someone are willing to engage in other criminal activities that result in death. We must hold them responsible for their actions.”

Lee is scheduled to be sentenced on September 7. Bost is scheduled to be sentenced on August 29. Three other members of the conspiracy are also scheduled to be sentenced that week. In all, 17 defendants were charged and all pleaded guilty.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Paul D’Agrosa and Mohsen Pasha are prosecuting the case.

