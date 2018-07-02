Meeting scheduled to discuss livestock concerns caused by drought conditions

A meeting has been scheduled in Savannah to discuss livestock concerns caused by drought conditions, a shortage of pasture and hay, as well as water concerns.

The University of Missouri extension reports the meeting is to be held Wednesday, July 11th at 5:30 pm in the Andrew County Youth Building, 201 South Banyon, in Savannah.

Topics to be addressed include alternative feeds, CRP hay, by-products and their value. Other topics include aflatoxin in harvested feeds, management considerations in droughty pastures, water needs, and balancing options.

Supper will be provided so reservations are requested by July 9th by calling the Andrew County Extension office: 816-324-3147.

Like this: Like Loading...