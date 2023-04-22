Meeting report from Gilman City Board of Education

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gilman City Board of Education received a proposal from teachers to change the current salary schedule by including 30 years of service instead of stopping at 25 years. Also proposed is increasing the yearly step from $212.00 to $400.00.

The board approved the career ladder for the upcoming school year, approved noncertified contracts, and a football co-op with Pattonsburg.

The board received resignations from high school English teacher Jon Lawinger and high school and junior high cheerleading sponsor Kerri Ward.

Gilman City superintendent Roger Alley reported the district applied for a safety grant of up to $50,000 to replace exterior doors and add exterior cameras.

Graduation in Gilman City is scheduled for May 5th at 7:00 pm.

Related