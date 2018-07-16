Meeting planned to provide input into federal conservation programs

A local working group charged with identifying local priority resource concerns and providing input about program criteria to the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service will meet at 1:30 pm, July 26 at the USDA Service Center in Bethany.

The working group is comprised primarily of representatives of various local, state and federal agencies with knowledge of natural resource concerns. Specifically, the group will help prioritize selection criteria for NRCS’ Environmental Quality Incentives Program and Conservation Stewardship Program applications in Gentry, Grundy, Mercer, and Harrison counties.

The meeting is open to the public and will include time for comments from residents of the represented counties. While final decisions will be made by NRCS leadership, local input is requested. Anyone needing accommodation to participate in this meeting should contact the USDA Service Center in Bethany at (660) 425-7635 seven days prior to the meeting.

