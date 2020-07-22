Meeting open to Grundy County residents to discuss formation of Farmers Market

A group of Grundy County residents next week will discuss the formation of a farmers market. Any producer or interested person is welcome to attend the meeting in the basement of the Alexander Student Center on the North Central Missouri College campus in Trenton on the evening of July 30th at 6 o’clock.

The discussion will include rules and regulations, fees, and other issues concerning a farmers market.

The University of Missouri Extension is facilitating the meeting. Anyone who would like to join the meeting via Zoom should call the Grundy County Extension Office at 660-357-6581 for the link or visit the MU Extension in Grundy County Facebook page.

