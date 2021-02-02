Meeting on Missouri Fence Law to be held at Barton Farm Campus

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri fence law will be discussed at a program at the Barton Farm Campus of Trenton. The program will be on the evening of February 23rd from 6:30 to 9 o’clock. It can also be watched on Zoom.

The University of Missouri Extension reports there are two fence laws covering the state depending on the county where land is. A comparison of the laws will be given at the meeting. The meeting will help landowners better understand their rights and responsibilities.

The cost is $15 for February 23rd’s meeting. In-person registration is limited to 25. Contact Mercer County Extension to register at 660-748-3315.

