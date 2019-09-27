Meeting location changed for Serve Trenton volunteers

The location has been changed for Serve Trenton volunteers who are scheduled to meet Saturday and Sunday before going to work on projects.

Spokesperson Kevin Harris says praise and worship will be held in the Trenton High School gym each morning at 8 o’clock. The location was changed due to the weather forecast.

Volunteers will work on projects involving yard work, carpentry, and cleaning, however, no painting will be done.

Chainsaws, trimmers, shears, extension cords, saws, drills, screw guns, and indoor cleaning supplies are welcome.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 4 Shares