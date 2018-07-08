Meeting in Bethany to address local resource concerns

A work group will meet later this month to identify local priority resource concerns and provide input about program criteria to the United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Service.

The meeting will be held at the USDA Service Center in Bethany on the afternoon of July 26th at 1:30.

Grundy County District Conservationist Scott McClure explains the working group is comprised primarily of local, state, and federal agencies with knowledge of natural resource concerns. The group will specifically prioritize selection criteria for NRCS’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program and the Conservation Stewardship Program, which will affect application in Grundy, Mercer, Gentry, and Harrison counties.

The meeting will be open to the public and will allow time for comments from residents of the represented counties.

McClure notes final decisions will be made by NRCS leadership, but local input is requested. Anyone needing accommodations to participate in the meeting in Bethany should contact the USDA Service Center in Bethany at 660-425-7635 seven days before the meeting.

Like this: Like Loading...