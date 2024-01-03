Meeting for expectant mothers announced for Unionville

The Putnam County Health Department of Unionville will host a group meeting for expectant and experienced mothers to support and encourage each other. The Breastfeeding and Moms Group will meet on Tuesday, January 23rd at 10 o’clock.

Health Department Breastfeeding Peer Counselor Johnnie Howell will present information on breast milk collection, storage, feeding, and latching. The health department will partner with Lifeline.

The meeting is open to WIC and non-WIC clients. Attendees should enter through the Putnam County Health Department’s Main Street south entrance.

Contact the Putnam County Health Department at (660) 947-2429 Extension 33 for more information.