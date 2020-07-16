Meet the Chillicothe Police Department’s newest officer

The Chillicothe Police Department has a new officer.

The department reports Ean Clevenger was born and raised in Carrollton. He graduated from Carrollton High School in 2017. He graduated from the Central Missouri Police Academy in June and received his Peace Officer Standards Training certification to be a police officer.

Clevenger accepted a position with the Chillicothe Police Department in June. The department notes he is excited to protect and serve the City of Chillicothe. He is also excited to meet the community and looks forward to being involved in the community.

Before becoming a law enforcement officer, Clevenger was employed with Carroll County Emergency Dispatch.

