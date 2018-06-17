Meditation classes to be offered at Livingston County Health Center

A woman who started meditating 30 years ago and has been teaching for more than 10 years will lead meditation classes at the Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe.

The series of Mindful Meditation Classes led by Cristina Clerico will be held in the health center classroom Tuesday evenings at 5:30 with classes to begin Tuesday, June 19th.

The first class is called Mindful Motivation and sessions may include mindfulness for movement, eating, stress, anxiety, and/or pain. Future sessions will be built around the needs of attendees. The health center reports a regular meditation practice can reduce stress, improve focus, stabilize emotions, promote physical health, and increase compassion towards others and ourselves.

Call the Livingston County Health Center at 660-646-5506 for more information on the Mindful Meditation Classes.

