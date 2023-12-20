Medical issue leads to crash south of New London

On December 19, 2023, at approximately 8:50 p.m., an accident occurred on Highway 19, about four miles south of New London, in Ralls County, Missouri.

The driver, identified as Jacob T. McMillen, 26, from Center, Missouri, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado truck northbound when he experienced a medical issue. This caused McMillen to lose control of the truck, driving off the south side of the roadway and colliding with a fence.

McMillen, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident, sustained minor injuries. He was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital by Ralls County Ambulance for treatment.

The Chevrolet Silverado truck suffered extensive damage and was to be removed from the scene by the owner at a later date.

First responders from Center, along with the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department and Ambulance service, were at the scene to assist.