Medical issue leads to crash on I-29 near Watson

In a recent incident on Interstate 29 near Watson, Missouri, a driver experienced minor injuries after losing control of her vehicle due to a medical issue. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Amanda Wallenkamp, 45, of Montrose, South Dakota, was driving her 2014 Ford F-150 northbound on I-29 around 8:55 p.m. on February 6, 2024, when the accident occurred.

According to the Highway Patrol, Wallenkamp’s pickup truck crossed the median into the northbound lanes, veering off the east side of the roadway and striking an embankment. The vehicle came to rest facing south on its wheels off the east side of the highway.

Wallenkamp, who was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, sustained minor injuries. She was transported by Atchison-Holt Ambulance to Community Hospital in Fairfax for treatment. The report confirmed that her vehicle suffered extensive damage and would be removed from the scene by Double M Towing at a later date.

The Atchison County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the accident.

