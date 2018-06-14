Medicaid reimbursements for Planned Parenthood being stripped before Gov. Parson signs new law

Medicaid reimbursements for Planned Parenthood are being stripped before Governor Parson signs a bill calling for the action. Planned Parenthood of St. Louis has confirmed to Missourinet that it received a letter last Friday stating that the reimbursements had been suspended.

M’Evie Mead of Planned Parenthood says state lawmakers were making a political statement with the bill by linking family planning services to abortion.

Federal and state law ban government money from being used for abortions. Governor Parson told the Kansas City Star he will sign the budget approved by lawmakers.

